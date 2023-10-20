Lupita Nyong’o dumps boyfriend Selema Masekela

By Ahmad Muto

Multi award-winning Kenyan-Mexican actress Lupita Nyong’o has announced that she is single, after ending her relationship with boyfriend Selema Masekela.

The Black Panther actress broke the news via social media, highlighting broken trust as the reason for ending the relationship.



Nyong’o made the relationship public in December 2019.

“There are much more important things going on in the world right now, and my thoughts are with those who are deeply suffering. At this moment, it is necessary for me to share a personal truth and publicly dissociate myself from someone I can no longer trust… I find myself in a season of heartbreak because of a love suddenly and devastatingly extinguished by deception. I am tempted to run into the shadows and hide, only to return to the light when I have regained my strength enough for me to say, ‘Whatever, my life is better this way.’ But I am reminded that the magnitude of the pain I am feeling is equal to the measure of my capacity for love.

“And so, I am choosing to face the pain, cultivating the courage to meet my life exactly as it is, and trusting that this too shall pass. The promise, they say, is that a tender heart is what gives birth to fearlessness. I hope it’s true… I share this to keep it, and hoping that knowledge of my experience might be useful to someone else out there experiencing the grip of heartbreak who is poised to try and escape from the pain and miss out on the wisdom that comes from it. #Breakup. Let’s face our pain so we don’t spread it,” Lupita wrote in Instagram.

Selema, 52, is an American sports commentator, actor and singer, son of late South African trumpeter, singer and composer Hugh Masekela.

Lupita, 39, celebrated Selema turning 52 in August with curated videos of them together that she posted on social media and thanked the universe for bringing them together.

“And THEN… the Universe saw it fit to bring this Sunshine Human into my orbit, and this day marks his introduction to life,” she wrote on Instagram.