Lungfishman sings of hope and love

By Kalungi Kabuye

Harry ‘Lungfishman’ Lwanga dubbed his show at the National Theatre on Wednesday, Suubi, which is Luganda for ‘hope’. It was all about hope: hope for our future, hope for our present, and hope for everyone living in a world seemingly gone crazy.

“Without hope, there is nothing, and all we are living for would be a lie,” he said as he started his two-and-a-half hour show.

“In this world that no one seems to understand any more, I bring you hope.”

For those that have been following Lwanga’s long career, his music is full of melancholy and even sadness, which reflects the way he sees the world. But this show was different, because he was accompanied by a very accomplished guitarist who we nevertheless had almost never heard of – the man that calls himself Marshall ‘Afrimenco’ Edgar. And his first language is Runyakitara, in case you wondered.

While Lwanga’s music is sombre, and while that might make it different from the pack, Marshall brought a celebration to it that lit up the evening.

The two gelled very, very well, and it seemed at times that we were watching a live jam session, which in a way it was. Lwanga said afterwards that their rehearsals were indeed jam sessions, he would play his song and Marshall would join in when he felt like, and go where he wanted.

It is a tribute to their talents and skills that the two never at any moment seemed to waver, or to go divergent ways. For the night’s repertoire, Lwanga chose to go with the songs that indeed proclaimed hope.

That was evident from the song that kicked off proceedings, Mutima Gwange, in which he declares that he has decided to go with heart, wherever it leads him, and to whatever dangers there might be. Marshall lifted it up, though, and his lively guitar work made it a joyous acceptance that life is good.

Other songs included Kibunoomu, Tulo Kwata Omwana, and the stirring Ningi Saali.

The crowd’s favourite was clearly Emyaka Bukadde, a wedding song that Marshall again made celebratory. At the end it was a very satisfying evening, and a ‘beautiful’ performance as one of the guests summed it up.