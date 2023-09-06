Wednesday, September 6, 2023
Luga Flow rapper Da Agent quits Savaam Music

by Editorial Team
By Alfred Byenkya

Luga Flow rapper Ivan Wabwire alias Da Agent has announced his departure from Savaam Music, a management company that he has been working with for the last seven years.

In a recent statement, he said he left because he can now manage himself under his label called Tokopa Force.

“It’s today that I am announcing my departure from Savaam Music. The decision comes as I embark on an exciting new chapter focusing on further growth and the pursuit of new creative ventures,” Da Agent said.

He said he achieved a lot under Savaam Music and thanked them for giving him a chance to work under them.

“I have released albums with them. I express my sincere gratitude to Savaam Music for the support for everything we achieved while working together,” Da Agent added.

He started rapping in his youthful days from Bwaise and joined Savaam Music in 2015.

