Monday, April 10, 2023
Low turnout at Freedom City concert after January 1 tragedy

by Editorial Team
By Mariam Nakalema 

Revellers have yet to get over the January 1 incident at Freedom City in Namasuba on Entebbe Road, where nine people lost their lives during a stampede, going by the turnout at a concert at the mall on Easter Monday, April 9.

The proprietor of the mall, John Sebalamu, had organised the concert featuring a number of artistes, including Alien Skin and Vilani, only for a handful of revellers to show up.

Many seats were left unoccupied.

Speaking to The Kampala Sun, Alien Skin said:” People are still scared that’s why they have not turned up. They think that they are going to die.”

The superstitious Alien added: “But also, those chairs that you are seeing as empty are not empty. The ghosts of those who perished during the tragedy have occupied them. They need justice.”

Vilani said: ”Although people didn’t turn up as expected, I thank God some have managed to turn up. It’s not like my case when I organised a concert here and they cancelled it. I ended up in losses and tears.“

On February 14, revellers made their way to Vilani’s concert at Freedom City, only to find out that the concert had been cancelled.

The Kampala metropolitan police spokesperson, Patrick Onyango, then said of her concert: “ The promoter of the concert had not cleared with the IGP of police and the DPC of the area was not aware of the concert, so it had to be cancelled.”

