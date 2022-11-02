Loukman Ali’s Durban International Film Festival award delivered

By Ahmad Muto

Cinematographer Loukman Ali’s award for Best Africa Short film at the Durban International Film Festival has finally been delivered.

The award he won for his short film 16 Rounds came through on Tuesday, November 1, 2022 and he took to his socials to share the news.

“Got my Durban International Film Festival award, Best Short Film, 16 Rounds,” he captioned the photo holding the award.

With winners announced in August 2022, the category had a selection of 72 short films filled with fictional and advocacy ones. Loukman Ali’s Sixteen rounds stood out and impressed the jury who noted that it was inspiring to see its level of creativity.

The short film revolves around two characters acted by Natasha Sinayobye and Michael Wawuyo Jr, their messy love life, infidelity and symptoms of post-traumatic stress disorder on Wawuyo’s part. It notched 100,000 views on YouTube just two weeks after it was uploaded and Loukman considered making it longer than 37 minutes to charge $5 (about sh19,000) per view.

He also got the film translated by the humorous Video Jockey, VJ Ivo Kakorea, for the Luganda audience targeting, in his words, “those in Nansana.”

The Durban International Film Festival takes place in Durban, South Africa every year celebrating the best in African and international cinema. This was its 43rd edition.