Loukman Ali tops highest grossing African Film Directors list

By Ahmad Muto

Movie Director, Loukman Ali has been rated among the Top 10 movie directors on the continent by Nigerian film house, Film One Entertainment using data from ComScore.

According to the data, Ali is the second highest grossing film Director in Africa for his film Brotherhood that grossed sh2.6 billion on the Box office, behind King of thieves and Ijakumo Director, Tijani Adebayo’s sh3.3 billion.

Loukman Ali was the first Uganda film director to get a local production, The Girl in a Yellow Jumper on American movie streaming platform Netflix in 2021.

The feat cemented his spot as one of the most sought for directors on the continent.

Brotherhood released in September 2022 in Nigeria has Nigerian singer Falz acting as Wale and Big Brother Naija alumni Tobi Bakre acting Akin; Wale’s twin. As orphans fending off the streets, Wale joins the Police, Akin becomes a gang kingpin putting their brotherhood to the ultimate test.

FilmOne Entertainment distributes and produces film content. ComScore plans, transacts and evaluates media across platforms.

The other directors on the list are: (3) Tope Adebayo for King of Thieves with Sh2.5 billion, (4) Funke Akindele for Battle on Buka Street with sh2.3 billion, (4) Tobi Makinde also for Battle on Buka Street with sh2.3 billion, (5) Steve Sodiya for Ijakumo with sh825 million, (6) Dimeji Ajibola for Passport with sh682 million, (7) Biodun Stephen for The Wild Flower and A Simple lie with sh595 million, (8) Kevin Luther Apaa for Dinner At My Place with sh428 million, (9) Fiyin Gambo for The Blood Convenant with 341 million, and (10) Uyoyou Adia for Hey You with sh285 million.

A top grossing film is one that earns more than other similar films.