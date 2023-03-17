Friday, March 17, 2023
Loukman Ali to have another movie on Netflix

By Hussein Kiganda

Director Loukman Ali, known for his movie The Girl In The Yellow Jumper, which was Uganda’s first movie on streaming giant Netflix, is tipped to have another movie on the same platform. 

His latest project, Katera of the Punishment Island, was chosen to be among the six African stories to feature on Netflix.

This came after Loukman contested in the Netflix-UNESCO African Folktales Re-imagined Short film competition, in which he made it to the top six and became eligible to make a Netflix movie.

Katera of the Punishment Island tells the story of a woman who seeks revenge after she is abandoned on an island.

Six movies from Africa; Katope (Tanzania), Mamlambo (South Africa), Halima’s Choice (Nigeria), Enmity Djinn (Mauritania), Anyango and the Ogre (Kenya), and Loukman Ali’s Katera of the Punishment Island will premiere on Netflix on March 29, 2023.

