Saturday, April 29, 2023
Loukman Ali, Morris Mugisha get multiple AMVCA nominations

by Editorial Team
By Ahmad Muto

The local movie industry is fast taking its place on the continental film and television high table, going by the upward growth in the number of Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA) nominations it receives each year.   AMVCA recognises outstanding achievement in film and television on the continent.

Following the announcement of this year’s nominations, a number of local films/telenovelas, actors, actress and other industry players have populated the 33-category list. Ten are open for public voting.

In the Best Overall Movie on the continent category, Morris Mugisha’s Tembele was nominated and so was Jade Osiberu’s Brotherhood, where Ugandan cinematographer Loukman Ali contributed his skills immensely.

Best Supporting Actor in a movie/TV series category has Jeff Roberts Walusimbi for his effort in Bedroom Chains. It is open to public voting.

Loukman Ali’s Sixteen Rounds also scored a nomination in the Best Short Film category. It is open to public voting.

Local TV series Prestige received a nomination in the Best Original Telenovela category. It is also open to public voting.

Paul Kimera received a nomination for editing Tembele in the Best Picture Editor category.

Ismail Kyobe Ssebowa received a nomination in the Best Sound Editor category for the sound quality of Bedroom Chains.

Loukman Ali returned as a nominee in the Best Cinematographer category for the film Brotherhood. But Ekuka Ishaq is also in the same category for local production Tembele.

For the Best Movie East Africa category, Eleanor Nabwiso also got a nomination for the film Karamoja, Morris Mugisha for the film Tembele and Hassan Mageye for Bedroom Chains.

Loukman Ali also has a nomination in the Best Director category for the film Brotherhood, and Morris Mugisha for Tembele.

Anne Kansiime received one in the Best Unscripted Original category.

The award ceremony is set for Saturday, May 20, 2023 in Lagos, Nigeria.

