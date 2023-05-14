Loukman Ali mocks Kenzo Caribbean award nomination for ‘Born in Africa’

By Ahmad Muto

Last week, it emerged that singer Eddy Kenzo scooped yet another award nomination – Caribbean Afro Music Awards (CAMA) – for his rendition of the late Philly Lutaaya’s Born in Africa.

“Our Born in Africa is nominated for best video in Caribbean Afro Music Awards. God is Good,” Kenzo wrote on social media.

Recall Kenzo’s Born in Africa raised so much dust locally for its quality (lack of) that at a presser, he said he is a much better artiste than legend Philly ever was.

Now cinematographer Loukman Ali, who has also won a number of awards in his field of film, trolled Kenzo, noting that some awards he won himself got him feeling embarrassed.

“This is why I sometimes get embarrassed when I win some of these awards. It has absolutely nothing to do with quality,” he wrote on Facebook, reacting to the news about Kenzo’s nomination.

Loukman added that he does not bother submitting his work to be considered for award nominations at all.

This not the first time Kenzo has received a CAMA nomination. In 2021, he beat off competition from Nigerian-American Jidenna, Ghana’s Kuami Eugene, and D.R Congo’s BM in the Best Afrobeat category.