Loukman Ali expounds on his new martial arts movie

By Hussein Kiganda

Ugandan movie director Loukman Ali, whose feature film “The Girl In The Yellow Jumper” was Uganda’s first movie on streaming giant Netflix has expounded on the making of his new short movie titled “Ubuntu Uppercut”.

Ubuntu Uppercut is an action martial arts film that features Micheal Wawuyo Jr, Ugandan martial arts master Ki Man Lee, Lucy Bunyenyezi, and others.

Talking to The Kampala Sun about why he chose to make a martial arts movie, Loukman Ali said he was inspired by Hong Kong films that he watched while growing up.

“I watched films like; police story by Jackie chan, dragons forever, and several more and I’ve always wanted to make one but I just didn’t have the resources or an interesting story to make, that’s why I settled on this short form,” he said.

About whether Ugandan martial arts movies have a market in Uganda, he said he is sure there is an audience for everything here. He believes that if he likes something, there must be a lot of others like him.

He revealed that his movie will be premiered on Youtube very soon like many of his other movies such as; Blind Date, 16 Rounds, The Bad Mexican, and many others.

On why he premieres his movies, made with so much money, on Youtube, he said he is not so concerned about getting paid now because he believes that once he is good enough, he will get paid fully. Now, he is investing in acquiring and showcasing his skills.