Loukman Ali ditches casual wear, dons suit at iKon Awards

By Hussein Kiganda

Cinematographer and movie director Loukman Ali loves his casual fashion sense.

Even at big and glamorous events, Loukman Ali, known for Netflix movie The Girl In The Yellow Jumper, shows up in shorts, a T-shirt, and crocs.

On film sets, Ali is as casual as he would be at home.

Well, at the inaugural iKon Awards that took place on March 25, at the Kampala Serena Hotel, Loukman was forced to put on a black suit with black shoes and a white shirt. He accentuated the look with a bowtie.

Talking to The Kampala Sun, he said he wanted to fit into the dictated fashion sense at the event. Attendees were required to consider a black tie dress code.

Loukman Ali in his element

Loukman said despite having looked smart, he felt shocked that he managed to change his daily fashion sense.

“I am still in shock. It’s the first time to see myself like this,” he said.

Despite changing his dress code, Loukman forgot to change his speech style. He delivered one of the fastest appreciation speeches in history.

He won five awards and when he was called to pick them, he simply said, “thank you very much” and left.

Loukman did almost the same thing in June 2022 at the Uganda Film Festival. When he was called to say something to the audience, he came and said “something”, and left.