Local film content creators commended

By Ignatius Kamya

Creatives have been commended for the great hardwork in the past two years to ensure Uganda’s film industry goes a step high.

Rinaldi Jamugisa the Public Relations and Communications Manager MultiChoice Uganda said in the consumption of local content during this period has been high and this is reflected in the response they get from the audience with some applauding the films and others demanding for more.

Malaika Nyanzi (wearing shades) hugs a content creator during the celebration. Photo by Ignatius Kamya

Jamugisa said this during the celebration of the 2 years anniversary of Pearl Magic Prime a local content channel on DStv which he said has aired over 25 licensed and commissioned shows that brought about too much attention from the public.

A cake was cut to commemorate the anniversary. Photo by Ignatius Kamya

He singled out the Nabwiso’s whose team are behind Sanyu show for the hardwork put in especially during the tough times of covid to when the television was just starting to ensure it starts on a high and maintaining the standards all through.

Actors Dickson Zizinga and Evelyn Kemizinga attentive during the party. Photo by Ignatius Kamya

Lois Kwikiriza head of marketing at MultiChoice said it because of the great content produced marketing the shows becomes easy hence bringing in great sponsorship deals.

Creatives have a light moment during the party. Photo by Ignatius Kamya

She asked them to think even broadly so as to come up with other great story lines and mostly those that touch people’s day to day lives as its more appealing to them.