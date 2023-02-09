Thursday, February 9, 2023
Copyright 2021 - All Right Reserved
Home Latest News Local film content creators commended
Latest News

Local film content creators commended

by Editorial Team
by Editorial Team 0 comment

By Ignatius Kamya 

Creatives have been commended for the great hardwork in the past two years to ensure Uganda’s film industry goes a step high. 

Rinaldi Jamugisa the Public Relations and Communications Manager MultiChoice Uganda said in the consumption of local content during this period has been high and this is reflected in the response they get from the audience with some applauding the films and others demanding for more. 

Malaika Nyanzi (wearing shades) hugs a content creator during the celebration. Photo by Ignatius Kamya

Jamugisa said this during the celebration of the 2 years anniversary of Pearl Magic Prime a local content channel on DStv which he said has aired over 25 licensed and commissioned shows that brought about too much attention from the public. 

A cake was cut to commemorate the anniversary. Photo by Ignatius Kamya

He singled out the Nabwiso’s whose team are behind Sanyu show for the hardwork put in especially during the tough times of covid to when the television was just starting to ensure it starts on a high and maintaining the standards all through. 

Actors Dickson Zizinga and Evelyn Kemizinga attentive during the party. Photo by Ignatius Kamya

Lois Kwikiriza head of marketing at MultiChoice said it because of the great content produced marketing the shows becomes easy hence bringing in great sponsorship deals. 

Creatives have a light moment during the party. Photo by Ignatius Kamya

She asked them to think even broadly so as to come up with other great story lines and mostly those that touch people’s day to day lives as its more appealing to them. 

MultiChoice’s Brian Mulondo and Fun factory Director Hannington Bugingo during the anniversary. Photo by Ignatius Kamya

You may also like

Matt B thanks Eddy Kenzo for connecting him to his Roots

I want to marry this year- comedian Sesa Bat

Big Brother Titans: Yemi, Khosi, Blue Aiva openly display impulse for infidelity

‘Govt to lose sh1 trillion if alcohol Bill is enacted’

Marcus Kwikiriza bounces back on radio

Freedom City tragedy: Investigations still ongoing

Big Brother Titans: Anxiety as top contenders are up for possible eviction

Ugandan Hip-Hop Awards bounce back

Vumbula Festival returns to Jinja with star-studded lineup

Why police arrested Jinja based artiste TOP K

Download Vision Digital Experience App

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Linkedin Youtube Instagram Pinterest

All Rights Reserved © Kampala Sun 2022. Developed by HW

Kampala Sun is owned by Vision Group. @2022 - All Right Reserved.