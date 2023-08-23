Nyege Nyege dates announced, Busoga artistes to get exclusive stage

By Ranell Dickson Nsereko

The much-anticipated Nyege Nyege festival is set to return to Jinja city, running from November 9- 12, 20233.

This year’s event, the eighth edition, holds special promise for Jinja-based musicians and key players in the music industry, as they’re in for a unique treat.

Talent Africa, the organising entity behind the festival, is preparing an extravaganza featuring more than five stages. Notably, one of these stages is exclusively dedicated to local talents hailing from Jinja and its environs.

Aly Alibhai, CEO of Talent Africa, said the stage is about empowering homegrown talents.

In the words of Hellen Namutamba, the tourism minister of Busoga Kingdom, Nyege Nyege has emerged as a dynamic catalyst propelling local talent into the limelight.

“The musicians of Jinja have experienced the ripple effects of the festival through enhanced networking opportunities and captivating performances. This inspired the conception of the Busoga stage, a splendid platform for Basoga artistes, cultural dancers, and troupes to mesmerise the world with their artistic finesse and cultural richness,” she said during a press conference at Source Gardens Hotel in Jinja on August 22.

Namutamba said the Busoga stage goes beyond music, embracing a broader spectrum of creativity.

“Attendees will be enthralled by a showcase of paintings, diverse artworks, and exquisite woodwork, all intricately woven to promote the region’s cultural treasures.”

Jinja City mayor Peter Kasolo envisioned an economic surge for Jinja residents, and not just financially.

“With internationally acclaimed media houses present at the festival, these local talents will transcend boundaries, garnering global attention and recognition,” he said.

Bernard Mbayo, the Speaker of Jinja City Council, echoed Kasolo’s sentiments, emphasising that the festival’s spotlight on Jinja musicians will play a pivotal role in reinstating Jinja as Uganda’s premier tourism destination.

“We are recovering Jinja as number one tourism destination in Uganda and I am excited about the return of Nyege Nyege. We have tried hard to bring it back together with the mayor and other authorities,” he said.

“This year’s edition is poised not only to create unforgettable moments of musical and artistic brilliance, but also to reshape the destiny of the city and its incredibly talented inhabitants,” Mbayo added.