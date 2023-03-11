Local artistes filling up Lugogo should be appreciated – BigTril

By Ahmad Muto

According to rapper Bigtril, Ugandan artiste’s obsession with the argument that Nigerian music industry is successful because it has a sound is misguided. Having lived in Nigeria for a while honing his craft under Nigerian music label, Striker Entertainment, he has argued that Nigeria has no sound but it’s the local artistes and other industry stakeholders forcing a sound on them – afrobeats. He notes that Wizkid, Burnaboy and Fireboy all have different sounds but the genre is afrobeats. The similarity is the dialect – pidgin – that is a Nigerian identity, more like how Jamaica identifies itself with patois.

He added that it is this obsession that has stopped Ugandans from appreciating the wins of the local music industry, claiming one of them is Ugandan artistes finally filling up the Lugogo Cricket Oval.

“Five years ago, no single Ugandan artiste could fill up the Cricket Oval, but last year we saw Winnie Nwagi, Azawi, and this year Spice Diana. That’s progress. It was a venue for international artistes. Nigeria is moving fast. Let’s appreciate our own progress,” said the Parte after Parte hitmaker.