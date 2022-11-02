Local artistes commiserate with Nigeria’s Davido over loss of son

By Ahmad Muto



A section of Ugandan artistes have joined the rest of the world in commiserating with multi-award winning Nigerian Afrobeats star Davido following the death of his three-year-old son.

Rapper Navio shared a photo of Davido, his late son, Ifeanyi and the mother Chioma with the caption: “Condolences to you my brother @davido. May baby Ifeanyi Rest In Peace.”

Songstress Chosen Becky shared a photo of Ifeanyi with the caption: “Yiii maamaa kitalo nyo ekyo mwana wa Baaba wange @davido. RIP MY COUSIN IFEANYI.”

Mpaka records boss, singer Ykee Benda, tweeted: “Davido’s son, I can’t begin to imagine the pain.”

Meanwhile, singer Pallaso, one of Davido’s friends here in Uganda, has maintained a level of silence as if he is yet to receive the news.

The two recorded and released the song, Twatoba, in 2016 and remained tight for a while. Davido last performed in Uganda in 2019 on New Year’s Day.

The news about Ifeanyi’s death broke on November 1 that he had drowned in the swimming pool at the singer’s home in Lagos State, Nigeria.

According to reports, eight domestic workers were interrogated by Nigerian Police in connection with the three-year-old’s death and two got detained over negligence of duty.