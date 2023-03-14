Littered used condoms in school compound, classroom irk parents

By Faustine Odeke

Parents of Morukatipe Primary School in Tororo district have raised concern over the increase of littered used condoms in the school compound and classrooms.

Since the school is not fenced and some classrooms without door shutters, some people have taken advantage to turn the place into a lodge.

Martin Omoding, the chairman of the School Management committee (SMC) said the littered condoms would turn into health hazards since the young learners normally pick them and blow them as balloons.

Speaking during the Parents Teachers Association (PTA) Annual General Meeting on Friday (March 10), Omoding said the discipline of the pupils is also wanting and called upon parents to ensure to promote discipline among their children.

“How can a young boy go on touching the private parts of girls in class without any shame? I beg you parents to take charge of young children by building on their morals and encouraging them to be going to church,’’ Omoding said.

He also called parents to support the remedial lessons of their children so as to improve on their learning ability.

During the meeting, parents and other stakeholders identified key challenges needed to be addressed in order to improve on the academic performance of the school in the subsequent years to come.

The school, one of the traditional institutions that used to be leading academic giants, has gone to the dogs without pupils passing in first grade in a number of years due to blame game since both parents and other key players had run away from their responsibilities.

Various speakers cited the laxity of parents generally in supporting the school development ranging from lack of scholastic material, mid-day lunch, support for remedial lessons and staff accommodation for teachers.

Joseph Ekituna, the PTA chairman, said the school, sitting on eight acres of land, is big enough to host even a secondary school with a big population of one teacher to 190 pupils for lower primary.

He decried increased pregnancy level of learners and high dropout rate besides parents transferring brighter learners in upper schools to private schools which eventually affected the result outcome.

Janet Achom, the school headteacher decried the increased vandalism of the school property, opium smoking and surrounding community turning the school into grazing ground with so many hooks planted in the school playground, which becomes very dangerous to the learners.

Achom also called upon the mothers to stop promoting promiscuity amongst the young girls by being champions of abortions whenever their daughters get pregnant.

The district inspector of schools in charge of Tororo south county, Bernard Obol, lectured parents on the need for them to play their roles and responsibilities very positively if they are to enjoy the fruits of their older age.

Obol said if anyone wants to enjoy sitting under very cool shades when they become old, then its better they plant trees now in the name of educating their children.

He said they should use the same strength they used for production now to support their wellbeing.