Limit X’s Dr. Dennis Sempebwa launches 17th book

By Ranell Dickson Nsereko

Dr. Dennis Sempebwa, renowned as a member of the 1990s gospel ensemble Limit X, and celebrated for his roles as a leadership trainer, author, educator, pastor, and visionary influencer, unveiled his seventeenth book at the MoTIV in Industrial Area, Kampala on August 17.

The book titled Black Like Me? is about Sempebwa’s personal life, from his childhood in an environment characterised by abuse and scarcity to navigating the intricate landscape of Uganda during the Idi Amin era.

Speaking about the inspiration behind his book, Sempebwa recounted a pivotal moment when he stared into the mirror and experienced a profound revelation.

“The Sempebwas are not purveyors of greatness. Their narratives are not lengthy,” he recollected.

Driven by this revelation, he committed to an fearless transformation, birthing the internationally-acclaimed ensemble, Limit X. He traversed continents, establishing roots in the UK and subsequently the US, achieving academic excellence, nurturing a family, and embarking on a multifaceted journey as an author, minister, coach, and charismatic orator.

Black Like Me? shows the profound insights distilled from Sempebwa’s life journey, serving as a beacon to ignite the aspirations of many generations.

Stanbic Bank’s Tony Otoa, KCCA’s Dorothy Kisaka, Next Productions’ Ben Mwine and Damalie Ssali of the Private Sector Foundation of Uganda having a panel discussion at the launch of Dr Dennis Ssempebwa’s book on August 17, 2023. Photo by Ranell Dickson Nsereko

He exhorts readers to transcend the boundaries of circumstance, lineage, ethnicity, and race, and to cultivate the typical attributes that can push them toward exceptional achievements.

The event attracted an enlightening a panel of discussion that featured luminaries such as Tony Otoa, the Stanbic Business Incubator executive director; Ambassador Damali, the chief programmes and projects officer at the Private Sector Foundation of Uganda; Ben Mwine, the general manager of Next Productions Limited and Dorothy Kisaka, the executive director of the Kampala Capital City Authority.

Kisaka shared tales of her enduring friendship with Sempebwa, recalling their shared musical venture as part of The Mustard Seed music group during their youth.