Lillian Mbabazi, Geosteady serenade lovers, singles on Valentine’s Day

by Editorial Team
By Dickson Ndugwa

Lovers turned up in large numbers dressed in the colours of Valentine’s Day, particularly red, at Catwalk Lounge and Restaurant, Kololo in Kampala on Tuesday, February 14, 2023.

There were several couples who bought tables and so were the singles. Many revellers also walked in with flowers.

Catwalk organised the lover’s day in a special way, with each table having beautiful flowers.

By 10:00pm, revellers had filled the venue as Lillian Mbabazi and her Sundowners Band stepped on stage.

They performed her songs, including Love Letter, before switching to songs by her late baby daddy, Mowzey Radio, such as Tambula Nange.

At around midnight, singer Geosteady took to the stage with love songs, including Owooma, Same Way, Sembera and Tokendeeza.

 Couples and singles all had a swell time at Catwalk as they partied up to 5:00am.

Whispering sweet nothings into each other’s ears at Catwalk Lounge, Kololo in Kampala on February 14, 2023. (All photos by Dickson Ndugwa)

A Lilian Mbabazi diehard singing ‘Love Letter’

Geosteady

