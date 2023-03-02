Library owners bow out of distribution of Ugandan movies

By Hussein Kiganda

While the developed world is used to streaming platforms and advanced cinema halls as the major points of movie distribution, Ugandans are still depending on movie libraries as the major selling points and bibanda (movie shacks) as the major watching points.

To add insult to injury, the library owners who have now bowed out of the distribution chain.

Talking to The Kampala Sun, many swore not to have Ugandan movies in their libraries, noting that they do not make profits from them.

They also said the Uganda Federation of the Movie Industry (UFMI) has become a pain to them.

“I do not think I can have any Ugandan movies in my library now because authorities have always arrested us and confiscated our property for having Ugandan movies. And you see, our movies here are so expensive. A DVD with a seal goes for almost 5k. How can I sell it to my customers, yet other DVDs with even five movies are at 3k? We are not even allowed to have Ugandan movies in our computers or to give them out to the audience, how will the audience know that they even exist if we do not share them?” Marvin Mwesigye, a library owner in Kibuli-Dipo, wondered.

Aisha Namatovu, the president of Pearlwood, an umbrella of filmmakers in the country, noted that library owners are major stakeholders in the distribution chain, but they needed to reach a middle ground.

“Library owners are very important, but we need a common ground, which we can all benefit from. Some of them buy one copy and duplicate it into hundreds, to sell them at cheap prices, which affects the industry. Filmmakers do not benefit in this model, so we need to sit down with them and agree on several things,” she said.

In 2019, the Uganda Federation of the Movie Industry (UFMI) used an iron fists, arresting library owners who had copies of Ugandan movies without seals and this has since scared library owners.

Namatovu promised to revive the relationship between the two. She told The Kampala Sun that she has already written to Uganda Registration Service Bureau (URSB) to set up a meeting with UFMI on how they have been handling their work, and devise plans on how to work together for a better industry.

Efforts to reach the UFMI bosses were futile. In 2023, the CEO at UFMI, Jane Nambassa, stepped down following allegations of mismanagement.