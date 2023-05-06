Saturday, May 6, 2023
Liam Voice’s mother pressurizes him for grandchild

by Editorial Team
By Hussein Kiganda

Singer Willy Zisabusolo also known as Liam Voice, who rose to fame during the COVID-19 pandemic has revealed that his parents on his neck for a grandchild.

In a social media post, the “bus” singer stated that during his mother’s birthday, she (his mother) expressed her sole wish – for Liam to give her a grandchild.

Liam, however, said he is not yet prepared for fatherhood, and jokingly suggested that he may need to hire someone with a child just to fulfill his mother’s demands.

“Today is my Mum’s Birthday but the way she is demanding kids from me😂🤣Am about to hire someone with a kid angatilewo bcoz ehh🙌🏾,” Liam wrote.

Well, while it is common for parents to desire grandchildren, it is important to note that some Ugandan celebrities have failed to fulfill their parental responsibilities.

A number of them have been put on the spot for not being responsible fathers.

