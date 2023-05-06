Liam Voice’s mother pressurizes him for grandchild

By Hussein Kiganda

Singer Willy Zisabusolo also known as Liam Voice, who rose to fame during the COVID-19 pandemic has revealed that his parents on his neck for a grandchild.

In a social media post, the “bus” singer stated that during his mother’s birthday, she (his mother) expressed her sole wish – for Liam to give her a grandchild.

Liam, however, said he is not yet prepared for fatherhood, and jokingly suggested that he may need to hire someone with a child just to fulfill his mother’s demands.

“Today is my Mum’s Birthday but the way she is demanding kids from me😂🤣Am about to hire someone with a kid angatilewo bcoz ehh🙌🏾,” Liam wrote.

Well, while it is common for parents to desire grandchildren, it is important to note that some Ugandan celebrities have failed to fulfill their parental responsibilities.

A number of them have been put on the spot for not being responsible fathers.