Levixone wins Best Male Artiste accolade in US awards

by Editorial Team

By Alfred Byenkya

Gospel singer Levixone (Sam Lucas Lubyogo) has been given the award for Best Male Artiste, Africa at the Sauti Awards held in North Metro Church, Georgia in the US.

Held under the theme Into The Flame, the awards are one of the biggest globally recognised gospel music awards and are presented annually to honour excellence in the African gospel recording industry.

Levixone thanked Ugandans and his audience outside the country for voting for him.

“My good people, allow me to bring you good news and thank you so much for voting because at end of the day, the win was for Uganda,” he said in a social media post on Friday, July 28, 2023.

In 2018, Levixone was nominated in two categories and he ended up winning the Best Male Artiste Of The Year East Africa award.

Gospel artiste Gabie Ntaate also got the Female Artiste of the Year, Africa Award.

She defeated African female gospel artistes like Dr. Sara K, Rehema Simfukwe, Bella Kombo, Evelyne Wanjiru, Rose Muhando and Celestine Donkor.

Ntaate said this was her first nomination since she began singing.

