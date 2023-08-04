Friday, August 4, 2023
Levixone irked by Desire Luzinda dating rumours, seeks dime to marry & quash claims

By Mariam Nakalema 

Gospel singer Lucas Lubyogo, popularly known as Levixone, has urged Ugandans to fundraise money for him to get married so that they stop with the rumours that he is dating musician Desire Luzinda.

“I attend wedding functions every weekend and I admire them because I also want to marry someone’s daughter, but I am not financially well. That why if my fans collect money for me, I will marry so that people stop saying that I am dating woman of God Desire Luzinda, which is not true people,” he said.

Desire, who is based in the US, is currently in Uganda with her daughter, Michelle Heather Kaddu, for Phaneroo Ministries ninth anniversary celebrations due August 5.

“I saw she is back in the country. I call upon her to pass by Kosovo (a slum in Kampala, where Levixone grew up) so that we do some charity work. Otherwise, I wish her well,“ Levixone said.

He he was speaking during an interview at actress Evelyn Namulondo‘s show at Theatre La Bonita, Kampala on August 3, 2023.

Desire Luzinda and Levixone were once seen in a music video depicting an introduction ceremony, which left me people arguing weather it was true or false. The two parties denied the rumours, saying they are just friends, but the rumours persisted.

They were worsened when Desire jetted into the country in 2022 for Levixone’s concert.

