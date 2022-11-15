Levixone fails to defend ‘Chikibombe’ as a gospel song

By Ahmad Muto

Gospel singer Levixone spent the weekend on the receiving end of criticism following Nigerian gospel singer Ada Ehi’s concert, and her claim that she does not know a single Ugandan gospel act.

It left the local gospel artistes and fans fuming. Also, they said the reception they accorded Ehi has never been given to any of them, the reason the genre’s growth is characterised by fits and starts.

That said, a section of critics argued that the Ugandan artistes do not actually sing gospel songs, but rather write secular lyrics and fix in a few words from the Bible, then attach them to the gospel genre.

One such critic who caused Levixone discomfort was @GabrielBuule who tweeted: “There’s more to singing gospel music than smuggling the word gospel into your lyrics. Kindly tell me gospel in that thing called Chikibombe. Ada Ehi was right if she says she doesn’t know any Ugandan gospel artiste.”

Levixone replied and asked for patience, arguing that it is a process that he has embarked on.

“My brother, very soon I will do one which is going to bless you, my dear brother. Salvation is a journey I’m learning to know Jesus Christ everyday. Please be patient with me.”

Singer Bruno disagreed with the critics. He said the song lyrics are purely gospel and Levixone actually preached in the song.