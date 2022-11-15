Tuesday, November 15, 2022
Copyright 2021 - All Right Reserved
Home Top News Levixone fails to defend ‘Chikibombe’ as a gospel song
Top News

Levixone fails to defend ‘Chikibombe’ as a gospel song

by Editorial Team
by Editorial Team 0 comment

By Ahmad Muto

Gospel singer Levixone spent the weekend on the receiving end of criticism following Nigerian gospel singer Ada Ehi’s concert, and her claim that she does not know a single Ugandan gospel act.

It left the local gospel artistes and fans fuming. Also, they said the reception they accorded Ehi has never been given to any of them, the reason the genre’s growth is characterised by fits and starts.

That said, a section of critics argued that the Ugandan artistes do not actually sing gospel songs, but rather write secular lyrics and fix in a few words from the Bible, then attach them to the gospel genre.

One such critic who caused Levixone discomfort was @GabrielBuule who tweeted: “There’s more to singing gospel music than smuggling the word gospel into your lyrics. Kindly tell me gospel in that thing called Chikibombe. Ada Ehi was right if she says she doesn’t know any Ugandan gospel artiste.”

Levixone replied and asked for patience, arguing that it is a process that he has embarked on.
“My brother, very soon I will do one which is going to bless you, my dear brother. Salvation is a journey I’m learning to know Jesus Christ everyday. Please be patient with me.”

Singer Bruno disagreed with the critics. He said the song lyrics are purely gospel and Levixone actually preached in the song.

You may also like

Maurice Kirya defends modest turnout at Beenie Man Lugogo show

Zuluz win SMACK League season 5

Police speak out on fatal Northern Bypass accident

Kampala Woman MP Shamim Malende hospitalised after collapsing

📷 PICTORIAL: DJ Shiru fires up Masaka

Kenzo cries at press conference over alleged persecution during festival           

▶️ VIDEO: Kanungu fans back Victor Ruz during power outage

Engage Eddy Kenzo Festival organisers, Amos Wekesa tells UTB

Attack on Kyanja Police post foiled

Probe into Sipapa robbery case incomplete – State

Download Vision Digital Experience App

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Linkedin Youtube Instagram Pinterest

All Rights Reserved © Kampala Sun 2022. Developed by HW

Kampala Sun is owned by Vision Group. @2022 - All Right Reserved.