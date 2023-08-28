Monday, August 28, 2023
Levixone, Azawi, Ghetto Kids nominated for Rwanda’s Trace Awards and Festival 

By Alfred Byenkya 

Levixone, Azawi and the Triplets Ghetto Kids will be representing the country at the first ever Trace Awards and Festival  that will take place at BK Arena in Kigali, Rwanda on October 21, 2023.   

Levixone was nominated in the category of Best Gospel Artiste (Africa) alongside Moses Bliss (Nigeria), Benjamin Dube (South Africa), KS Bloom( Ivory Coast) and Janet Otieno (Kenya).

Azawi was nominated in the category of Best New Comer alongside Krys (Cameroon), Libianca (Cameroon), Nissi (Cameroon), Odumodublyk (Nigeria), Pabi Cooper (South Africa), Roselyn Layo (Ivory Coast).

The Triplets Ghetto Kids are in the category of Best Dancers and will be competing with Robot Boii (South Africa), Yemi Alade (Nigeria) Tayc (France) and Zuchu( Tanzania). 

 The Trace Awards & Festival 2023 will be shining a global spotlight on musicians, creators, entrepreneurs and achievers from across Africa and the African diaspora.                                         

 The event will comprise a three-hour live televised spectacular music ceremony, preceded by a two-day cultural festival designed to entertain and empower music creators and fans.

The Awards will recognise a broad range of music genres from Afrobeat to Dancehall, Afro-pop, Mbalax, Amapiano, Zouk, Kizomba, Genge, Coupé Décalé, Bongo Flava, Soukous, Gospel, Rap, Kompa, R&B, and Rumba, while saluting artists in a number of cultural/lifestyle categories.

