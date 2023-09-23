Leila Kayondo reveals why she didn’t attend friend Evelyn Lagu’s burial

By Ahmad Muto

Singer Leila Kayondo is the latest artiste to be subjected to criticism for not attending the burial of a colleague.

Following pressure from her colleagues to figure out why she was a no-show at the late singer/actress Evelyn Lagu’s burial yet they were good industry friends, she gave her reasons and committed to offering the late singer’s son, Fred Kasavu, a hug one day.

“One of my friends called me and asked me why I didn’t turn up for my friend’s burial. Well everyone, this is my answer. I am naturally an emotional person and I don’t know how to deal with my emotions. I am still healing, I am still emotionally drained. God willing, one day, I will be able to meet and hug Eve’s son,” she wrote on her WhatsApp status on Friday, September 22, 2023.

Lagu succumbed to kidney failure on Monday, September 18, 2023 and was buried in Kalungu, Masaka on September 20, 2023.

In June, following the passing of former legislator and entertainer Kato Lubwama, singer Juliana Kanyomozi was targeted with accusations that she was absent at the vigil and burial, does not send condolences or visit the sick, yet when she lost her son, Keron, in 2014, the whole industry grieved with her.

It later emerged that she actually attended the burial.