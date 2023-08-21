Legislator Racheal Magoola stands in way of cinema demolition

By Hussein Kiganda

Renowned singer and performer Racheal Magoola, who also serves as the legislator leading the Parliamentary Forum for Creatives, has staunchly pledged to advocate for the preservation of Uganda’s oldest cinema site, Norman Cinema, as a national heritage site, vehemently opposing its demolition.

This historic structure, nestled in the heart of the city and currently housing Watoto Church, was originally founded by the businessman Norman Godihno. During its prime, it was the embodiment of every filmmaker’s aspirations. However, Watoto Church has plans to dismantle the cinema and replace it with a towering 12-storeyed building.

Magoola voiced her stance on this matter during the Women In Film Symposium on August 17, 2023. The Bugweri District woman representative emphasized the paramount importance of safeguarding this site, classifying it as a national heritage site that holds profound significance for the film industry.

Some of the attendees at the Women’s symposium listen to Hon. Magoola. Photo by Hussein Kiganda

“We must ardently champion the preservation of such places and designate them as national treasures due to their immense value to the film community,” she declared.

The acclaimed “Obangaina” hitmaker subtly alluded to the fact that while many European nations are fervently conserving their historical edifices, Uganda is seemingly preoccupied with their demolition, which she finds disconcerting.

The singer has consistently championed the cause of safeguarding venerable cultural and entertainment sites, asserting that they can significantly bolster the country’s tourism sector and encourage citizens to reflect on their nation’s journey.

“Other countries across the globe are diligently safeguarding their historic structures that bear great cultural significance, while we are demolishing ours. I am committed to doing everything within my power to ensure the protection and preservation of these invaluable sites and buildings,” she affirmed.

Norman Cinema, like numerous other cinemas, faded into obscurity with the advent of modern cinema venues, rendering them obsolete as their buildings were repurposed for commercial endeavors. Prominent examples include Namulondo Theatre, Entebbe Cinema Hall, Masaka Movie Hall, and many others.

It’s worth noting that in 2022, the Parliament of Uganda passed the Museums and Monuments Bill, aimed at formalizing, regulating, and safeguarding tangible and intangible cultural heritage.