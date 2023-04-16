Leave David Lutalo alone, Bajjo tells off ‘Sir’ Pallaso

By Alfred Byenkya

Events promoter Bajjo has bashed singer Pallaso, urging him to stop equating himself with David Lutalo.

Bajjo’s remarks follow comments made by Lutalo while appearing on TV on Wednesday, April 5.

Lutalo had said he doesn’t see any musician doing what Bebe Cool, Chameleone and Bobi Wine did when they dominated the local music industry for over 10 years.

Lutalo boasted that he doesn’t see any artiste past that generation of the big three that is better than him. He, however, endorsed King Saha, Pallaso and Ziza Bafana as musicians that are likely be like him if they invest in good music.

The comments didn’t sit down well with Pallaso.

“Watching David Lutalo interview and how he puts me down in his opinion is very uncalled for. I didn’t reach here by words but by music,” he said.

Pallaso added that the only way Lutalo can be better than him is in the past, before reminding him that music has changed and he needs to change his old style, labelling him a boy.

In a social media video, Bajjo asked his followers to tag Pallaso and tell him to stop using Lutalo’s name to promote his upcoming music show.

“David Lutalo is a proven recording and live band musician who doesn’t need to be equated with any musician in Uganda. Why, because he has been producing good music over time and has discipline and other qualities that make a good artiste,” he said.

Bajjo accused Pallaso of being an opportunist, who is trying to use Lutalo’s good name and brand to promote himself.

“Lutalo is not an artiste who is used to beef. Please, Pallaso, leave him alone because your interest is to drag him into a useless battle, which is likely to destroy the quality of his music,” he pleaded.

The events promoter further argued that Lutalo is far better than Pallaso, saying he has a genuine following and fan base who have been turning up for his annual music shows in the different parts of the country.

“Lutalo has been holding successful shows for over 10 years unlike Pallaso, who has never held any successful big event. Even the one is planning to have at Lugogo Cricket Oval is likely to flop because he is not sure of his fan base,” he added.

On April 13, Pallaso was honoured during the Kabaka’s birthday celebrations. The Kabaka revealed that he listens to one of Pallaso’s songs while joggimg.