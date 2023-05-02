Lawyers warn against reproducing Philly Lutaaya’s work

By Edward Anyoli

Lawyers acting on behalf of the family of late Philly Bongoley Lutaaya have issued a notice warning those reproducing, publishing and broadcasting his work that legal action will be taken against them.

According to a press release issued on May 2, 2023, lawyers from Nsereko, Mukalazi and Company Advocates, said they have been instructed by the family of the late Lutaaya to act on their behalf over infringement of his work.

Copyright infringement refers to the unauthorized use of works owned by a copyright holder who enjoys exclusive rights.

“This is to inform the general public that everyone who has been reproducing or using the works commercially on digital stores and platforms, performing the works in public, broadcasting the works on YouTube or similar platforms have been and is still infringing on the Copyright and Neighbouring Rights Act of 2006 and its regulations of 2010,” the lawyers said.

According to the lawyers, the public, including artists and visual creators are warned against reproduction, publication, distribution or modification of the works late Lutaaya without consent from the family.

They further noted that they have instructions to get remedies on behalf of the Lutaaya’s family in both criminal and civil cases against any person who continues to infringe on the copyright Lutaaya was a prominent Ugandan musician who produced a number of songs in the 1980s. He died in 1989.