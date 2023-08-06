Lawyer Shivan Alinda responds to street preaching criticism

By Ahmad Muto

City lawyer Shivan Alinda – one of the students that topped the Law Development Centre (LDC) first class list this year – has responded to her early morning Kampala street preaching.

She became a subject of mockery on Friday, August 4, after a photo of her with other members of Apostle Grace Lubega’s Phaneroo Ministries went about preaching around different areas of Kampala in the run-up to their ninth anniversary celebrations at the Kololo Ceremonial Grounds on Saturday, August 5, 2023.

A Twitter (X) user triggered the wave of disapproval by sharing a photo of her with a colleague on the street, questioning why a top graduate was on the street preaching on a week day and not practising the law she studied.

“This is Shivan Alinda. She graduated with super grades from LDC last month. Now she is practicing as a street pastor, apparently because her pastor told her that it is her calling, not practising the law. These churches are a total disgrace and they are killing our generation.”

This divided public opinion, with a section arguing that legal practice and serving God are not mutually exclusive, while others insisted Shivan should get off the streets, forcing her to react hours later.

Shivan stated that she is not unemployed like some of her critics insinuated, and was never advised to leave work to take on street preaching.

“In order to clear the air, I’ll respond as such; I am not unemployed as depicted in the tweet below. Neither was I instructed to leave my work to pursue street preaching. I am in fact happily practising the law. I preach the gospel, but definitely not during work hours,” she responded.

In April, via a LinkedIn post, Shivan wrote: “I am happy to announce that I have successfully completed the bar course of Uganda, with a First Class Diploma from the Law Development Center (LDC). I look forward to being enrolled as an Advocate of the High Court and all courts subordinate. Glory to God!”

Shivan is not the only street preacher of some clout to receive this kind of public scrutiny of late.

Former Miss Uganda Stellah ‘Ella’ Nantumbwe made news in June after she appeared with other members of Phaneroo Ministries in the city suburb of Nsambya street preaching.

Ella shared on her social media then that she was honoured to join the “mighty men and women of God on the STREETS to preach…”