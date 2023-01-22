Sunday, January 22, 2023
Top News

Latif Madoi to represent Uganda at Swedish fashion show

by Editorial Team
by Editorial Team

By Dickson Ndugwa

Latif Madoi aka Jet Speed Designer, known for creating ready-to-wear outfits in a matter of minutes, has been invited to Sweden to represent Ugandan fashion designers at the Valentine’s in a Cultural Way event on February 25, 2023.

In its  fourth edition, the event has been organised by Blessed Franchesca aka Quin Pro, an events organiser based in Sweden.

Quin Pro

Valentine’s in a Cultural Way  is an  annual event that brings together Ugandans living in Sweden, Swedish people, and well-wishers in the  neighbouring Scandinavian countries to promote unity, share business ideas and promote fashion, as well preserve culture in the diaspora.

Madoi, the proprietor of Latif Designz,  has been performing on big international stages and winning several awards,  inspiring other Ugandan fashion designers. These were some of the reasons why he was selected to represent Uganda in Sweden as a guest  designer, a motivational speaker and a role model to many fashionistas.

Madoi will also train other fashion designers who are going to showcase their works on the runway.

Afterwards, Madoi will head to the Uganda convention in Canada in July.

Outfits by Madoi

