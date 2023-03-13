Latif Madoi on European fashion tour

By Dickson Ndugwa

Fashion designer Latif Madoi is on a tour of Europe to promote fashion.

He started by travelling to Sweden in early February after being invited to perform at a fashion show dubbed Valentine’s in a Cultural Way, which was organised by Blessed Franchesca aka Quin Pro.

The fourth edition of Valentine’s in a Cultural Way took place on February 25. Ugandans from different towns in Sweden and lovers of fashion attended the event.

Valentine’s in a Cultural Way event organiser Quin Pro thanking Latif for the performance in Sweden on February 25, 2023. Photo by Dickson Ndugwa

In usual Latif fashion, he created outfits on the stage in a matter of minutes, much to the awe of the guests.

From Sweden, Latif proceeded to Finland, where he performed at a fashion show, then Denmark where he conducted a fashion masterclass.

Latif teaching a student who attended a masterclass in Denmark on March 4, 2023. Photo by Dickson Ndugwa

He then proceeded to Amsterdam in Netherlands to showcase his works on the runway before flying to Italy for a stage performance.

After the show, he will fly back to Sweden for more fashion masterclasses.