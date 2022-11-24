Late show: Magogo surfaces with cake, men unimpressed

By Ahmad Muto

When you receive on camera, it is documented. You also have to reciprocate on camera so the value can be assessed. Budiope East member of parliament, Moses Magogo who was what every man wanted to be just weeks ago was as of Wednesday, November 23, the man no single man wanted to be but rather watch. It was his wife, the Speaker of parliament Anita Among’s birthday.

Because she raised the bar for birthday gifts and got her husband a Range Rover Vogue, after spending the whole day on social media showering him praises, Magogo whose whereabouts remained a mystery during the day showed up at dusk.

Not with a Rolls Royce, Bugatti Veyron or a Boeing 787 Dreamliner, but a cake.

Among seemed happy and content in the photos she put up on her social media page sharing it with other members of parliament, Magogo by her side with the caption: “I want to extend my heartfelt gratitude to my family, friends and fellow countrymen and women for all the good wishes this day. May the load bless you all and grant you all your desires.”

However, social media could not hide the disappointment it had gathered throughout the day; a cake shouldn’t be one of her desires, but something commensurate to what she gifted. They even valued the cake at sh200,000.

The Stingy Men’s Association of Uganda (SMAU) supported his choice of a gift apparently because it agrees with their tenets. @iKonde256 replied: “Magogo you are officially the president of SMAU.”

@EngIsaac01: “After a Range Rover gift, Magogo affords a cake of sh200k?.”

@luckyugandayetu: “Nothing like even, Premio Honourable?”

@akramsuleiman: “That man @MosesMagogo I don’t think he has another gift except that cake of sh200k.”

Social media had started to believe Magogo was still in Qatar where he represented Uganda at the opening ceremony of the ongoing FIFA World Cup.