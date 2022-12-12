Tuesday, December 13, 2022
Late actor Badru Bashir left six projects unfinished

by Editorial Team
by Editorial Team

By Hussein Kiganda

Actor Badru Bashir Kasule was working on six projects when he died on December 7, 2022.

According to Ronald Magezi, one of his close friends and a workmate, Bashir, who took on the role of Basajja Kambwe in the movie Toil, was working on several movies as an actor, director, and overseer. 

“It is so sad that he has not managed to finalise all the projects he had been working on,” he said.

Magezi is not sure that these projects will be finalised because Bashir was at the centre of them all. 

He expressed disappointment that very few filmmakers made it to the burial.

“There were very few filmmakers who turned up for the burial. I do not know why, but maybe because he was a Muslim and the burial was rushed. The media never reported about his death and we also communicated late to most of them since we were in shock,” Magezi said. 

He also advised that for filmmakers to keep Bashir’s legacy, they should emulate his behaviour and love for the industry.

