Larry Madowo, East Africans rattled by Nigeria’s domination of Spotify list

By Ahmad Muto



Music streaming platform Spotify released its list of the most listened to artistes and songs aggregated for every region of the world days ago.

It has since become a topic of conversation in local, regional and international music cycles and intensely among music consumers.

The annual Spotify Wrapped list for Sub-Saharan Africa for most streamed artistes is no different.

Nigerians artistes dominated the list, leaving East Africans questioning their top talents; the likes of Diamond Platnumz, Eddy Kenzo and their colleagues known for good music across the globe.



Kenyan CNN correspondent Larry Madowo, after looking at the list, stated that Nigerian artistes are holding the flag for African music.

He shared the list that in order has Tems, Omah Lay, Rema, Davido, DJ Maphorisa (S.A), Wizkid, Fireboy DML, Kabza De Small (S.A), Asake, and topped by Burna Boy.

“Nigerian Music rules Africa. Discuss.”

He added: “8 of the 10 most streamed African artistes on Spotify in 2022 were Nigerian! The cultural domination of Nigeria isn’t just about numbers. Ethiopia or Congolese music does not travel as far despite large populations.”

However, some argued that what Nigeria has is ‘tyranny of numbers’ because of their population, while some accused Spotify playlist curators of laziness. They argued the African playlists pushed to the end user are full of Nigerian music instead of expanding their record pool for more African songs.

Remember Kenyan comedian Eric Omondi accused Kenyan artistes of failing Kenyan music because they lack creativity.



Locally, available Spotify data has singer John Blaq as the most listened to Ugandan act with over a million streams of his available body of work on the platform, followed by Pallaso, hot on his heels with close to 900,000 streams.

The Spotify Wrapped 2022 top 10 list does not have a single artiste from the East African Community.