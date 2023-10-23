Lanie Banks donates to Mbale street children

By Silvia Wazemba

Canada-based rapper Lanie Banks donated household logistics and supplies to the homeless children of Mbale district at what was referred to as The Love Market Day exhibition by Stanbic Bank. This event was held at the Mbale cricket grounds last week.

The event also provided an opportunity for farmers to market their products and share ideas and services with the community members. The donation followed the rapper’s visit to the eastern countryside district in June last year.

The Canadian team represented by Emily Wabuko, Irene Wondo and Elizabeth Holmes heard that the growing number of the street children in Mbale was due to irresponsible parenthood. Holmes also noted that most of these children went days without food and shelter and didn’t get any support from the authorities.

“Lanie Banks wanted these children to know that they mattered in society and nothing could stop them from achieving their dreams,” said Holmes.

The rapper once lived in Mbale.

Some other children complained about harassment from night police operatives. They also stated that the law enforcement officers always accused them of theft.

One of the local residents stated that giving these children logistics was a charitable, but this could aid them and even spike up the numbers of these street children.

When asked how they got into the streets, a 10-year-old Job Loputo Job said he fled from home because of his step-mother who often beat and denied him food.

“My life became so hard that even my father whom I thought would bail me out sided with my stepmother. That is why decided to run away from home and join my brothers here on the street,” said Loputo.

The activity happened right after the second HIV/AIDS awareness exercise that was held in Mbale and Butaleja.