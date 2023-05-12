Kyanja: Village of humble beginnings and happy endings   

By Nicholas Oneal

Kyanja is the place where people go to have the life, but are murdered. That is the impression you get, following two prominent murders in subsequent order – that of minister Charles Okello Engola and vlogger Isma Olaxess aka Jajja Iculi.

However, Kyanja has a life of its own. It has big boys, who do things with big and small girls. It is one of those suburbs which is a revolutionary change from old land owners, who are selling to young corporates and business people. And now it is the latter group that rules Kyanja, determining the lifestyle of a once ghostly village.

This area first came to prominence about 15 years ago, when it hosted Rio Ferdinand, then a former captain of Manchester United, who played resident of the Kensington Apartments.

For the last 10 to 15 years, many knew Kyanja as a city suburb that hosted Manchester United former captain Rio Ferdinand because of the cool satellite city that was set up known as Kensington. Funny that the residents would shy off mentioning that they stay in Kyanja. Many would claim to reside in the more posh Ntinda, or Kisaasi, only for you to ask directions to their homes and they start telling you about “near Ferdinand’s home.”

Right now, the Kyanja residents talk with foreign accents and have a spring in their walk. They are proud, some even arrogant. They are people who have ‘arrived’. The area code boosts of new apartments, malls all sorts of rentals, including many Air BnBs. “I stay in Kyanja” is now a pick-up line.

What helped its growth is the tarmacking of the road from Kisasi through Kyanja, connecting to Gayaza Road at Kumbuzi. Adjacent to that is Waliggo Road, which cuts through Komamboga, the capital city of pork in Uganda.

That even goes against the history of the area. It is like the history of Kyanja has now been buried, by its new tenants, under pig hooves. Kyanja used to be home to ‘big’ Muslim families.

The Kigejogejo family tales will still be heard late night in the area. The Ssebagala family still have burial grounds in Kyanja. There are still many families with burial grounds just by the roadside; a case of history refusing to die, just like that.

The killing of Hajji Kiweewa in 2012 at Prime Petro Station changed a lot in terms of beefing up security of the area, a permanent police station was set up at Kensington. However, you still need to watch your back. If you are a prominent person, there may be a gunman. If you are a ‘regular’ one, you can still get mugged.

COVID-19 gives Kyanja life

Prior to the COVID-19-related lockdown, the skyline of Kyanja was fast changing, with several apartments coming up. They were joined by malls. Shell and Total opened stations, and having any of those brands in a neighbourhood is an indication of arrival. The nightlife became alive, and residents did not need to go to Kololo or Munyonyo to get a corporate feel of the night. Bars and lounges, worth their status, sprung up. Residents of Gayaza, Ntinda, Namugongo turned Kyanja into their party place, and a kind of red light district, for those who bothered to look closely.

There came Monte Lounge, with women hovering around like they were mere spices in food, Penter’s House which provides the picnic feel, Hunters for the downtrodden and Velocity for ruggers and girls who love to touch muscle. Nearby, the bombed Komamboga pork joints continue to flourish, for those who find KFC too exotic. From dusk to dawn, Kyanja is busy. And you do not have to drive your child far while on hangover, for Kyanja is now resident to schools worth their salt, like Sir Apollo Kaggwa and various hip kindergartens.

The health lives of Kyanjans

“Health is a showoff” is a statement that comes true when you go to Kyanja. The youthful corporates that walk and jog to keep healthy. It is the way they do it that makes them envied by passersby.

The jogging kits speak of guys who are on the road for show. They have designer labels, from shoes to phone armband. If they are not jogging in those designer labels, it is vests of corporate runs. That NSSF vests seems to be a mainstay. You are bound to run into an entire jogging family here.

For me, the women jogging are a very appealing sight. Their gym wear brings out all the curves, and I often tell my boda guy to slow down in the evening when I am on that road. If there is something that takes my breath away, it is a woman who cares for the shape of her body, and the ones in Kyanja do.

There is no doubt that some of these jog to bars.

Kyanja’s health is also marked by the number of massage parlours strewn around that village. On first look, you would assume that it even has more massage parlours than homes. Massage parlours are often associated with active sex lives. Kyanja – the village of humble beginnings and happy endings.