Kyambogo university fashion week ends in style

By Alfred Byenkya

Kyambogo University ended its three-day fashion week on Friday, November 3, 2023, with a fashion show that was attended by many university students.

The fashion week was the last activity of the fashion week that was held from November 1st to 3rd, 2023, at the Kyambogo University grounds.

The fashion week events were held under the theme Our Fashion, Our Heritage, and some of the activities included a fashion show, a fashion and textile exhibition, and a vintage car display.

The event attracted children,individuals,fashion designers, agencies, and students from other schools and universities that included Green Hill Academy,Kabale University, and Makerere University Business School (MUBS) among others.

Elilu Lorenzo,the head of the Uganda Models Association (UMA), said the event is a platform that was created to help students in universities and other institutions understand the value of art, fashion, and designs.

Some of the models showcasing at the festival. Photo by Alfred Byenkya

“We partnered with the university administration to make this event happen. Our job as an association was to coach students on what they were supposed to do while showcasing their different styles and fashion,” he said.

He said that the association works with education institutions because they are interested in coaching students because fashion and design are professions that have the potential to create jobs for many Ugandan youth if they study them up to university.

“It’s not modelling for fun only. It’s about creating a generation that understands fashion and how they can use fashion to be self-employed. These days, models and fashion designers have lots of opportunities because they are also part of the people who are doing a very good job in doing marketing and promotions for companies and organisations,” he added.

Fatuma Guluba Mugoya,a lecturer from Kabale University, said he was happy to see Kabale University fashion and design students take part in the fashion week.

A team from Vision Group’s Urban TV presented the event live, Phoro: Alfred Byenkya

“We brought our students here to also be part of the people who showcased their fashion and design skills. This event gave them a platform and exposure because it was live on Urban Television and was watched by many students from Kyambogo and the community around the university.

Gabriel Kibirango, a first-year student of fashion and cosmetology at Kyambogo University, said that his dream is to become a model and fashion designer, and that’s the reason why he chose a course that is in line with his interests.

“I also took part in showcasing my designs at the event, and I believe this platform is the best for us students who are pursuing fashion and design-related courses,” he said.

The event was organised by the Kyambogo University Department of Art and Design,the Uganda Models Association, and other partners and sponsors that included Vision Group