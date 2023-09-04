Kusasira responds to Ssemujju payroll statements, claims is ‘tree with fruits’

By Mariam Nakalema

Singer Catherine Kusasira has described herself as a “tree with fruits”, considering that a Member of Parliament discussed her recently.

Her statement followed remarks made by Kira Municipality MP Ssemujju Nganda in which he suggested that Kusasira together with singer Mark Bugembe aka Buchaman, who are both presidential advisers, be scrapped from the State House payroll.

“According to the list I have, Catherine Kusasira and Buchaman receive sh2.3m as monthly pay. These are some of the people that should be removed from the State House pay roll,” he said at a press conference held at Parliament on Thursday, August 31.

Ssemujju said the proposal, among others, is aimed at helping the Government work within their means after the World Bank announced that they had stopped financing Uganda’s national budget after the passing of the Anti-Homosexuality Law.

During an interview with The Kampala Sun at rapper Gravity Omutujju’s Okwepicha concert at Lugogo Cricket Oval in Kampala on September 2, 2023, Kusasira said she is a tree with fruits, that’s why she is being targeted.

“The tree with fruits is the one at which stones are thrown. If Parliament talks about me, Catherine, that means I am a tree that bears fruits. I am not the only adviser. We are many in the country. That means I am a mango that someone can touch and talk about, to get attention from people. There are so many things that they (MPs) should discuss about; roads hospitals that need medicine and where President Yoweri Museveni can improve in empowering youth. Those are the things they should talk about, not my salary,“ she said.