Kuluthum throws tantrum over Sheikh Muzaata’s heir installation

By Ahmad Muto

The Late Sheikh Nuhu Muzaata’s widow Kulthum Nabunya failed to hide her disappointment at the late Muslim cleric’s family following the installation of his heir Amujad Muzaata.

This was during his Dua in Kibuli on Sunday, December 4, 2022 that was well attended.

Kulthum’s outrage was sparked off by a backcloth (lubugo) that the heir wore saying even Muzaata himself feared it so much.

She expressed her frustration via her WhatsApp status accompanying it with a teary face and broken heart emojis.

She wrote: “Naye nga ddala muyinza mutya okuddira omwana womusajja eyali akulira ddawa nemumwambaza embugo??? Yiii kale my heart is bleeding. Sheik yali atya n’olubugo for your information. Allah abalungamye ba dear.”

Another photo of Amujad in a backcloth had the caption: “Omusika wa Sheikh Muzaata. Astagafulullah. RIP our Sheikh.”

The backcloth is of significance in the Buganda culture, worn at cultural gatherings, funerals, and coronations. The Baganda believe it appeases the gods and therefore reward with endless blessings.

Kulthum was Muzaata youngest wife and they had a son together that she wanted to be made her late husband’s heir.

She introduced her South Africa based boyfriend, Akram Gumisiriza to her parents last month.

