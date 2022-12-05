Monday, December 5, 2022
Copyright 2021 - All Right Reserved
Home Editor's Picks Kuluthum throws tantrum over Sheikh Muzaata’s heir installation
Editor's PicksTop News

Kuluthum throws tantrum over Sheikh Muzaata’s heir installation

by Editorial Team
by Editorial Team 0 comment

By Ahmad Muto
The Late Sheikh Nuhu Muzaata’s widow Kulthum Nabunya failed to hide her disappointment at the late Muslim cleric’s family following the installation of his heir Amujad Muzaata.

This was during his Dua in Kibuli on Sunday, December 4, 2022 that was well attended.

Kulthum’s outrage was sparked off by a backcloth (lubugo) that the heir wore saying even Muzaata himself feared it so much.

She expressed her frustration via her WhatsApp status accompanying it with a teary face and broken heart emojis.

She wrote: “Naye nga ddala muyinza mutya okuddira omwana womusajja eyali akulira ddawa nemumwambaza embugo??? Yiii kale my heart is bleeding. Sheik yali atya n’olubugo for your information. Allah abalungamye ba dear.”

Another photo of Amujad in a backcloth had the caption: “Omusika wa Sheikh Muzaata. Astagafulullah. RIP our Sheikh.”

The backcloth is of significance in the Buganda culture, worn at cultural gatherings, funerals, and coronations. The Baganda believe it appeases the gods and therefore reward with endless blessings.

Kulthum was Muzaata youngest wife and they had a son together that she wanted to be made her late husband’s heir.
She introduced her South Africa based boyfriend, Akram Gumisiriza to her parents last month.

.

You may also like

The merger of Costa Titch and Ruger is a smart move

2022: a year of living dangerously

Ugandan filmmaker bags jury role in Nigeria

I’m grateful my service is felt – Chameleone on meeting Museveni

Jamal evokes memories at Janzi Band Rendition concert￼

Gayaza Christians surprise archdeacon with Prado after school gives him Harrier

Eddy Kenzo claims Muzaata asked him to be kind to Rema’s husband

Ticha Ticha organises charity event with style

Sheikh Muzaata remembered with prayers, son of second wife Bugirita made heir

Journalists, social media influencers treated to “Fiesta Experience”

Download Vision Digital Experience App

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Linkedin Youtube Instagram Pinterest

All Rights Reserved © Kampala Sun 2022. Developed by HW

Kampala Sun is owned by Vision Group. @2022 - All Right Reserved.