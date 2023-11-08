Konshens teases concert in East Africa, Ugandans cross fingers

By Ahmad Muto

Jamaican dancehall artiste, Konshens real name Garfield Delano Spence on Tuesday, November 7, teased a concert that according to him will usher one East African country into the new year.

“DEC 31st im gonna be somewhere in AFRICA!! Specifically ….. in the EAST I claim it drop a flag n tell me where u think?.”

Kenyans and Ugandans dominated his replies expressing all kinds of FOMO, each claiming they are going to be the host country.

In August 2022, rumours swirled that he was set to return to Uganda for the fourth time after he shared a video of his previous moments in Uganda with the caption, “Uganda wah gwan?? 9yrs ago, 8yrs ago, 6yrs ago, ……?” He performed here in 2012, 2013, and the last time was 2015 alongside Busy Signal at the Lugogo Cricket Oval.

Recall in August, Konshens won a copyright case against Airtel Uganda and was awarded $180,000 (over sh670m) as compensation for damages.

He took legal action in 2015 against the telecom giant over abuse of his Intellectual Property after without his consent, they offered his songs as caller back tunes to the public at a fee.