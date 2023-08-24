Thursday, August 24, 2023
Copyright 2021 - All Right Reserved
Home Editor's Picks Konshens awarded sh660m in copyright lawsuit against Ugandan telecom giant
Editor's Picks

Konshens awarded sh660m in copyright lawsuit against Ugandan telecom giant

by Editorial Team
by Editorial Team 0 comment

By Ranell Dickson Nsereko

Garfield Delano Spence, famously known as Konshens, is a renowned Jamaican dancehall artiste, DJ and entrepreneur. His musical portfolio includes compositions such as Simple Song, Gyal A Bubble, No Retreat and Jah Love Me.

In 2015, he took legal action against a telecommunications company in Uganda, alongside two other defendants. He asserted his sole ownership of the intellectual property rights to some of the aforementioned tracks. Konshens contended that he had never transferred his copyrights or intellectual property rights to the defendants.

Moreover, he accused the telecom company and its associates of unlawfully obtaining access to his songs and offering them to the public as caller tunes for a fee of sh600 per download.

In the legal proceedings, the plaintiff sought a declaration from the court, stating that the defendants’ actions proceeding from the distribution of his works without sharing the resulting profits with him constituted both illegal behaviour and a violation of his copyright.

Konshens requested the court to order the recovery of the profits generated from the sales of all his songs, along with general and exemplary damages, as well as interest and legal costs.

In a verdict pronounced by Justice Patricia Mutesi on August 21, 2023, the telecom company and the two co-defendants were found liable. The court ruled in favour of the Jamaican artiste, awarding him $180,000 (about sh630m) in general damages as compensation for the infringement of his copyright, and an additional sh30m in exemplary damages.

During the legal proceedings, Cyrus Baguma from M/s Kalenge, Bwanika, Kisubi & Co. Advocates represented the plaintiff, while Yusuf Kanyike from M/s Katende, Ssempebwa & Company Advocates represented the first and second defendants. The third defendant received representation from Amos Masiko and Sadam Solomon of M/s Ortus Advocates.

You may also like

Peter Sematimba is not appreciated enough – Roger Mugisha

Geosteady vows to marry new lover Hindu Kay ‘soon’

Nyege Nyege dates announced, Busoga artistes to get exclusive stage

Nyege Nyege shifts from Itanda Falls, changes dates

Chameleone clashes with promoter over Escalade

Vengeful Sheebah, composed Cindy trade savage retorts

Legislator Racheal Magoola stands in way of cinema demolition

BBNaija: Kiddwaya evicted, four new housemates introduced

Kimbugwe crowned first Bell CEO, wins car

King Saha appointed UMA vice-president  

Download Vision Digital Experience App

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Linkedin Youtube Instagram Pinterest

All Rights Reserved © Kampala Sun 2023

Kampala Sun is owned by Vision Group. @2022 - All Right Reserved.