Knock Out: Why Sarah Kizito dumped Godfrey Nyakana for new lover

By Alex Balimwikungu

Fashionista and business mogul Sarah Kizito, popularly known as Lady Charlotte because of her popular bridal parlour at Centenary Park in Kampala, is in the news.

She recently got secretly married to a 36-year-old UK-based Ugandan who is 20 years her junior.

The news and glitzy photos shared on the internet put paid to any hopes of her marriage to former pugilist turned politician Godfrey Nyakana, with whom they had been married for over 10 years.

Sources close to the couple reveal that post COVID-19, Nyakana and Kizito never got on well owing to a litany of irreconcilable differences; Kizito’s new marriage doesn’t come as a shocker.

“This (new) affair has been going on. It was kept under wraps because the groom and his family were caught in two minds. Sarah, a strong believer in marriage, ensured the union happened. We wish them a happy marriage,” a source told The Kampala Sun.

According to the sources, public opinion is the least of Kizito’s worries. When a younger boxer Nyakana converted to Islam to marry Kizito, there was a media backlash.

In the heat of the arguments, Kizito then unapologetically described herself in a rather telling manner: “I’m a glass-is-half-full kind of woman and I always think of all the good things that come of marriage,” she said.

She had just come out of a 14-year-old marriage to a wealthy man in the USA, where she bore three children Moses (Mo-Red), Arnold and Charlotte.

She then argued that people who walk around with a big bag of regrets, never move forward properly.

Whereas many assumed Nyakana, a commonwealth boxing gold medalist, was punching above his weight, the marriage clicked and lasted the 12 rounds.

Throughout the years, they lived a quiet life – just the two of them – just like Lady Charlotte liked it.

Their four-bedroom home on Luthuli Avenue in Bugolobi, where the two lived with their guard dog, fish (in a beautiful aquarium) and two male house helps, was the perfect haven.

In the few interviews she granted, Kizito always emphasised that her new husband, then an LC3 chairman of Kampala, wasn’t threatened by her wealth. He was, however, second in pecking order of the men responsible for her success.

First known for her bridal boutique Lady Charlotte, her business empire expanded to include Nalongo Investments, the company that was behind the management of Centenary Park.

“My father (Hajji Bulwadda RIP) and God are responsible for my success. However, I thank my husband for being my backbone, my wings and best friend,” she said.

She added: “He has pushed me to standards I only dreamt of and has helped me elevate my ideas and make them thrive and blossom and for that I am grateful,”

Throughout those interviews, they were always side-by-side. However, in one instance, where Nyakana was asked whether he never found it uncomfortable, he snapped. “[Sarah] and I, who is more prosperous?” I will not say.

Why they fell out

Sources who spoke to The Kampala Sun reveal the couple developed misunderstandings over property. This resulted in Nyakana leaving the marital home in Bugolobi for Munyonyo in 2020.

It is alleged that Nyakana sold a plot of land premised in Wankoko, Kampala, which he didn’t declare to Sarah, a development that didn’t augur well with the wife. This strained their once ‘solid’ business and love relationship.

Nyakana, however, still runs the gym at Centenary park although one of the regular patrons there, in an interview with The Kampala Sun, painted a story of someone who is hard to predict.

“At gym, he is cool. He comes in, greets everyone, jokes a bit and goes about his work. He has, however, lost a lot of weight,” they said.