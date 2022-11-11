KIU withdraws directive on compulsory pregnancy tests for nurses, midwives

By Henry Sekanjako

Kampala International University (KIU) has withdrawn a directive for compulsory pregnancy tests for all nurses and midwives at the KIU western Campus in Ishaka, Bushenyi district.

This was after Parliament on Thursday, November 10, condemned the institution of higher learning for subjecting adults to mandatory compulsory pregnancy tests.

Sarah Opendi (Tororo district), the chairperson of the Uganda Parliamentary Women Association (UWOPA), told Parliament that she had been contacted by a concerned student at the university, who disclosed to her the disturbing directive to female nurses and midwives.

“This is discrimination of the highest order. The Ministry of Education should follow up on this matter,” Opendi said.

Reading an internal memo from the university to Parliament, Opendi said the nurses and midwives had been barred from writing their exams, unless they carried out pregnancy tests at the university.

The memo seen by New Vision read: “This is to inform all female nurses and midwives that you are supposed to go to KIU for a pregnancy test at a fee of sh5,000 paid to the hospital accounts office, failure to do so, you will not sit for Uganda Nurses and Midwives Examinations Board (UNMEB) EXAMS.”

The memo was signed by the acting dean of the School of Nursing Sciences at the Western Campus, in Bushenyi.

The directive, however, angered the legislators, including Speaker Anita Among, who demanded that the university allows the nurses and midwives to do their exams without the required tests.

“We will not allow this to happen; these are not kids. By the time you go for nursing, you are above 18 years and even if they are young, we have seen P7 kids who have gotten pregnant against the policy. You cannot discriminate against them yet you are the same men getting these women pregnant, why should you stop these people from doing exams?” Among wondered.

However, before Parliament could resolve the matter, Among, midway the submission, said the university had issued a statement rescinding the directive.

The memo addressed to all nurses and midwives at Kampala International University School of Nursing read: “This is to inform you all that the internal memo on pregnancy and pregnancy testing dated November 08, 2022, has been rescinded (withdrawn). Please focus on getting ready for your UNMEB exams. I wish you all the best in the fourth-coming exams.”

The memo rescinding the university’s decision was issued by the Office of the Vice Chancellor, Western Campus in Ishaka.