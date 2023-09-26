Tuesday, September 26, 2023
Copyright 2021 - All Right Reserved
Home Celebrity News Kisekka market traders buy 100 David Lutalo tickets
Celebrity News

Kisekka market traders buy 100 David Lutalo tickets

by Editorial Team
by Editorial Team 0 comment

By Mariam Nakalema 

Singer David Lutalo excited folks at Kisekka market in downtown Kampala, where he had gone on Monday, September 25, 2023 to promote his ‘Nalongo’ concert. 

On seeing him, they started singing his songs, mainly Kapapaala.

Having arrived at 4:00pm, Lutalo went on to greet the traders and reminded them of the concert, which is slated for this Friday, September 29, 2023 at Lugogo Cricket Oval in Kampala. 

Accompanied by journalists, he mingled with the fans while selling tickets for the Vision Group-sponsored concert.

The folks did not disappoint as they bought over 100 tickets.

Entrance is 20K, VIP 50K and a table is sh3m. 

Lutalo thanked Ugandans for the continuous support they have shown him for years.

“I know even at Cricket Oval, you will come and support me,” he said.

The Kabisi Ka Ndagala singer said he decided to move from Hotel Africana, where he had been organising his shows to the more spacious Cricket Oval to accommodate the anticipated large number of revellers.

He left at 6:50pm.

Singer David Lutalo (left) and other guests at Kisekka market in downtown Kampala, where he had gone on Monday, September 25, 2023 to promote his ‘Nalongo’ concert. Photo by Mariam Nakalema

You may also like

Music battles: Deputy Speaker lashes out at critics

BBNaija: Soma, Angel & Venita evicted, finale set for October 1

Comedian Sesa Bat ends obsession with Zari

RnB star Usher Raymond to headline Super Bowl Halftime show

Leila Kayondo reveals why she didn’t attend friend Evelyn Lagu’s burial

I am getting married next year – ex-Miss Uganda Oliver Nakakande

I met my husband on Facebook – Vivian Tendo

Big Trill asks Sheebah, Cindy to do collabo

Keeping quiet doesn’t mean I am stupid, Manager Roger tells Geosteady

Zulitums and Fik Fameica to represent Uganda in Coke Studio

Download Vision Digital Experience App

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Linkedin Youtube Instagram Pinterest

All Rights Reserved © Kampala Sun 2023

Kampala Sun is owned by Vision Group. @2022 - All Right Reserved.