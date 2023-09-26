Kisekka market traders buy 100 David Lutalo tickets

By Mariam Nakalema

Singer David Lutalo excited folks at Kisekka market in downtown Kampala, where he had gone on Monday, September 25, 2023 to promote his ‘Nalongo’ concert.

On seeing him, they started singing his songs, mainly Kapapaala.

Having arrived at 4:00pm, Lutalo went on to greet the traders and reminded them of the concert, which is slated for this Friday, September 29, 2023 at Lugogo Cricket Oval in Kampala.

Accompanied by journalists, he mingled with the fans while selling tickets for the Vision Group-sponsored concert.

The folks did not disappoint as they bought over 100 tickets.

Entrance is 20K, VIP 50K and a table is sh3m.

Lutalo thanked Ugandans for the continuous support they have shown him for years.

“I know even at Cricket Oval, you will come and support me,” he said.

The Kabisi Ka Ndagala singer said he decided to move from Hotel Africana, where he had been organising his shows to the more spacious Cricket Oval to accommodate the anticipated large number of revellers.

He left at 6:50pm.