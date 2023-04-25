Kirumira murder: Court acquits Kalungi over forced confession

By Barbra Kabahumuza and Michael Odeng

Following a protracted five-year trial, the man accused of murdering senior Police officer Muhammad Kirumira and his friend Resty Nalinya Mbabazi, has been acquitted on grounds that he was tortured to admit guilt.

On Monday, High Court Judge Margaret Mutonyi ruled that carpenter Abubaker Kalungi was arrested, detained, tortured and charged with the murder of the former Buyende District Police Commander and Nalinya, without evidence linking him to the crime.

The judge observed that the accused was found with healing torture marks, four days before a statement was obtained from him by Police officer Steven Walimbwa.

The Police officer had claimed that Kalungi confessed to the murder of Kirumira.

“Police form 24 confirmed that the accused had healing bruises on the forehead and multiple wounds on the back. The prosecution did not adduce evidence showing that the suspect was arrested with the injuries and did not get it under the custody of the Police or the Chieftaincy of Military Intelligence,” Mutonyi said.

She noted that a charge and caution statement in which the accused confessed to the murder of Kirumira was recorded in English and not Luganda, the language best understood by the accused.

“Even after Police Officer Steven Walimbwa interpreted the information contained in the charge and caution statement in Luganda, he signed but the accused did not endorse to show he understood it,” Mutonyi noted.

The judge observed that the author of the statement, Walimbwa, was not only incompetent, but lied about the suspect’s health status. “Therefore, the court has no doubt that the accused was tortured and forced to sign the statement.”

On the issue of cellphone data, Mutonyi said the prosecution failed to adduce in court details of the subscribers of the telephone number submitted in court but kept on alleging it belonged to the accused and Abdu Kateregga, another suspect.

“The prosecution did not adduce evidence on who Kateregga is, yet they claim he works with the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) rebels,” she noted.

The judge said the prosecution led by Assistant Director of Public Prosecutions, Thomas Jatiko, claims Kateregga instructed Kalungi to do surveillance on Kirumira but he (Kateregga) was killed.

“There is no direct or circumstantial evidence showing the accused and Kateregga had a common intention to murder Kirumira and Nalinya,” she ruled.

Mutonyi, however, said no evidence was adduced by the prosecution as to the existence of Kateregga.

“Kateregga remains mysterious because the prosecution has not brought evidence showing whether he died or not,” she said.

According to the judge, the prosecution’s evidence left many questions unanswered in regard to the murder of Kirumira and Nalinya. The judge took aim at the Police for shoddy investigations.

Mutonyi, therefore, agreed with the two court assessors’ opinion that the prosecution failed to discharge its burden of participation of the accused in the crime and acquitted him of murder.

Two weeks ago, the court assessors, Jackline Iyafula and Jackline Nabuufu, jointly advised the judge to acquit Kalungi of murder, on grounds that the prosecution has not proved the case beyond a reasonable doubt.

“Prosecution did not adduce incriminating evidence against the accused. We, therefore, advise that he is acquitted of the murder of Kirumira and Nalinya,” Iyafula submitted.

Kirumira was shot dead near his home in Bulenga on Mityana Road alongside his friend, Nalinya, a neighbour and mobile money dealer, on September 8, 2018.

Kirumira had given Nalinya a lift in his car — a navy blue Toyota Corona.

After being shot, Kirumira and Nalinya were rushed to Rubaga and Mulago hospitals respectively, but they were each pronounced dead on arrival.