Kireka businessman convicted for possessing gun, 30 live bullets

By Douglas Mubiru and Michael Odeng

A 26-year-old businessman dealing in handicrafts has been convicted of possessing a firearm and 30 live bullets.

Joseph Okiring, a resident of Kireka, Kira Municipality in Wakiso district yesterday (January 30, 2023), confessed before the General Court Martial (GCM) in Kampala to two counts of unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition.

The charges contravene Sections 3 (1) and 2 (a) of the Firearms Act, Cap 299 and attract a maximum sentence of 10-year imprisonment, upon conviction.

Upon his confession, GCM chairperson Brig. Gen Freeman Mugabe convicted Okiring and remanded him to Kitalya Prison until February 20, 2023, when he will return to his court for sentencing.

“This court hereby convicts you Okiring on your own plea of guilty for both counts one and two,” Gen Mugabe said.

In their brief facts to the GCM, the prosecution, led by Private Anthony Phillip Olupot, invited the court to accord the convict a maximum sentence, saying the offence was rampant and that there was a need to deter the would-be offenders.

Olupot explained to the court that on February 13, 2021, in Katwe-Makindye Division in Kampala City, Police intercepted the convict upon seeing him carrying a suspicious polythene bag.

“When Police opened and checked inside the bag, they found an AK47 rifle S/NO. UG UPDF 56-5903583 with 30 rounds of ammunition which the convict had no justification for possessing,” submitted Olupot.

In mitigation defence, counsel Captain Nsubuga Busagwa told the court to accord the convict a lenient sentence, saying he readily pleaded guilty and didn’t waste the court’s time.

“We also invite court to consider the period of time spent on remand. He is a father and suffering from high blood pressure, no medical proof availed,” mitigated Captain Nsubuga.

The case was adjourned to March 20, 2023, for sentencing.

The prosecution said Okiring and others, still at large on or around February 13, 2021, while at Katenda Zone, Katwe II Parish, Makindye Division in Kampala district, were found in unlawful possession of 30 rounds of ammunition.

That during the same place and time, the convict illegally possessed a firearm to wit; an AK47 rifle S/NO. UG UPDF 56-5903583, the said gun being ordinarily a monopoly of the defence forces.