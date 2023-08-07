Kira Rotarians launch Cancer awareness Run

By Nicholas Oneal

Over the weekend Rotarians held a 600-meter mini run from Kira round about back to Sassi grounds along Kasangati road.

The launch was organized by the presidents of the Rotary Clubs in Kira Municipality and the Pre-run was specifically organized for the people and residents of Kira Community to create Cancer run awareness as they encouraged people to register for the Cancer run kit.

The colourful mini event was graced by the Past District Governor (PDG) Stephen Mwanje who was welcomed by Ann Gift the rotary president Kira accompanied by other rotary club presidents from Kira Nsasa, Kira, Kasangati and Gayaza.

The day was spiced by a dance and fitness movement by the Fimbo Vibes who entertained Rotarians with other well-wishers.

The Cancer run due 27th of the month is sponsored by the New vision as the main media partners.

Its nice to see Rotarians coming with their children for these events, they will carry the flag of giving back to the next generation, said the Past District Governor Stephen Mwanje.

With the touching short marks from (PDG) Mwanje, one Rotarian Nicholas Lukyamuzi rushed to his car to get his wallet and he ended up buying the Run Kits for his whole family plus his neighbors.

What a rotary day without entertainment, Rotarians were hosted for a meal and drinks in the house as the Fimbo vibes took guests through a dance session.