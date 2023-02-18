Kiplimo thrashes experienced athletes to win world cross country title

By Javier Silas Omagor

Uganda’s supremely talented stalwart Jacob Kiplimo won the men’s senior world title at the 2023 World Cross Country Championships in Bathurst, New Wales, Australia on Saturday, February 18.

The 44th edition of the World Athletics Cross Country Championships, returned two years later than originally planned because of COVID-19 restrictions, and in Bathurst, it presented athletes with an unforgiving terrain in temperatures forecast to at 35C but Kiplimo was completely unfazed.

The 22-year-old remarkably put up a solid show of 29minutes and 17seconds (29:17) to beat the defending champion and pre-race favourite, Joshua Cheptegei (29:37) and Ethiopia’s 5 kilometres record-holder Berihu Aregawi.

The other stars who were not able to cope with Kiplimo’s pacey and tidy running included his archrival, world half marathon silver medallist Kibiwott Kandie, the two-time winner Geoffrey Kamworor, Diamond League champion Nicholas Kipkorir, and the experienced Olympic 10,000m champion Selemon Barega, all who finished outside the medal bracket.

World and Olympics champion Cheptegei, who is also the 2019 WXC winner in Arhus, Denmark was only good for a bronze medal after finishing behind.

Even after overpowering such a star-studded contest and rangy course, the Kween district born Kiplimo was still able to smile and dance in delight of his incredible achievement.

Two years on from becoming Uganda’s first ever World Cross Country Championships gold medallist thanks to his U20 win on home soil, Kiplimo missed the senior title by just four seconds in Aarhus, but like Cheptegei, his star has continued to rise ever since.

Since then Uganda Wildlife Authority-UWA Club runner has won the world half marathon title in 2020 as well as Olympic and world bronze in the 10,000m, and last year he completed a 5,000m and 10,000m double at the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games.

Kiplimo also broke the world record in half marathon at the EDB Lisbon Marathon (57:31) after overtaking Kenya’s Kandie who previously held the feat.

He stunningly put in a robust show in the Great North Run in September to deny Ethiopia’s great Selemon Barega victory in Newcastle, England before returning to dominate the home soil during the National Cross Country regional trials at Tuban Primary School.

Under the keen watch of coaches Peter Chelangat and Italian Lacopo Brasi, the youthful Kiplimo is growing his global stage threat and will be a total dominate worse to reckon henceforth.