Saturday, September 30, 2023
King Saha scoffs at Catherine Kusasira's music battle request

by Editorial Team
By Ahmad Muto

It is not news that music battles are all the rage, courtesy of Sheebah Karungi and Cindy Sanyu, who had a successful one at Kololo Ceremonial Grounds on September 15, 2022.

Singer Catherine Kuasasira has been poking male artistes to consider a battle with her, starting with Bobi Wine who remained mute.

Then she poked King Saha, who had also decided to say nothing until Bukedde TV asked him about considering the music battle.

“She jokes a lot. Tell her to leave me alone,” he responded.

Over a week ago, Saha, who is the vice-president of the Uganda Musicians Association dared Eddy Kenzo, the president of rival Uganda National Musicians Federation, to a music battle, but the BET award winner is also yet to respond.

He taunted the Sitya Loss singer, asking those around him to let him know they can take the battle to Ghana. Kenzo had said whoever wanted to battle him should consider the host country being Senegal or Colombia.

