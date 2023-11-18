King Saha on why he was no-show at Diamond’s Kololo show

By Ahmad Muto

Singer King Saha appears to have built a solid brand as an artiste and with it the confidence to demand to be treated by certain standards.

Speaking to Bukedde TV, the Gundeeze singer explained that he was a no-show at the concert organised by comedian Alex Muhangi at Kololo Independence Grounds in July because Tanzania’s Diamond Platnumz was set to be the headline act, with him among the curtain raisers.

According to him, this is Uganda, where he is a big artiste here to be curtain raising for a foreign act.

“I told Muhangi recently to not make me a curtain-raiser for the likes of Diamond (Platnumz). And even when he put me on the line-up, I didn’t show up… We are the giants of this place.”

Saha also lashed out at those peddling the popular opinion that Nigerians are bigger artistes and, therefore, Ugandans artistes should always fraternise and seek them out for collaborations.

“I hear do you know Burna Boy? I don’t even want to know him. What have you learnt from him? You will never find me mixing with Nigerians. I worked with Harmonize (Tanzanian singer), but do you see me with him around here?” he prodded.

Saha and Harmonize released their collaboration Sale this year.